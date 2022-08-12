$11,400+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$11,400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 184,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2011 Dodge Journey Express Canada Value PackageFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey Express Canada Value Package, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V VVT, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Black Interior Cloth, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Black Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Compartment Cover, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, EASY ENTRY(R) Seat System, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Flexible Seating Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Tail Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22G SE Plus, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Canada Value Package Dodge Express Journey 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V VVT 4-Speed Automatic VLP Reviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca
