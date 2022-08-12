Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

184,962 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

184,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8981038
  Stock #: 4387B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 184,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2011 Dodge Journey Express Canada Value PackageFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey Express Canada Value Package, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V VVT, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Black Interior Cloth, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Black Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Compartment Cover, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, EASY ENTRY(R) Seat System, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Flexible Seating Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Tail Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22G SE Plus, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Canada Value Package Dodge Express Journey 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V VVT 4-Speed Automatic VLP Reviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Front/rear floor mats
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
22G SE PLUS CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires black side roof rails body coloured pwr heated exterior mirrors w/manual folding cargo com...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

