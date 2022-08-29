2011 Dodge Journey

$7,850 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 9 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9056233

Stock #: F5135B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 248,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Front/rear floor mats Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD) 22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans P225/70R16 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD)

