2011 Dodge Journey

248,901 KM

Details

$7,850

+ tax & licensing
$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2011 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$7,850

+ taxes & licensing

248,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056233
  • Stock #: F5135B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Front/rear floor mats
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD)
22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans
P225/70R16 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD)

