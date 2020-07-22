Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

206,022 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

  1. 5634477
  2. 5634477
  3. 5634477
  4. 5634477
  5. 5634477
  6. 5634477
  7. 5634477
  8. 5634477
  9. 5634477
  10. 5634477
  11. 5634477
  12. 5634477
  13. 5634477
  14. 5634477
  15. 5634477
  16. 5634477
  17. 5634477
  18. 5634477
  19. 5634477
  20. 5634477
  21. 5634477
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,022KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5634477
  • Stock #: B16289
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC4BBB16289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earth Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,022 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.This stylish Earth Metallic exterior on Medium Light Stone interior is easy on the eyes with.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, meanwhile the Ford back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors, additionally the crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, meanwhile the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, additionally the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads while the cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys.The woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes, additionally the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten, whats more is the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which ... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Navigation Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 98,117 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer S...
 187,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SI ...
 84,000 KM
$17,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory