$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
192,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9083197
- Stock #: F4006A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GOLD LEAF
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3