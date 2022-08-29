2011 Ford Escape

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 1 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083197

9083197 Stock #: F4006A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GOLD LEAF

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,171 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.