2011 Ford F-150

189,547 KM

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

Platinum AS TRADED SPECIAL

13071262

2011 Ford F-150

Platinum AS TRADED SPECIAL

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,547KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ETXBFB35178

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GL6162
  • Mileage 189,547 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1455

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2011 Ford F-150