$16,997+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
Platinum AS TRADED SPECIAL
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,547KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ETXBFB35178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GL6162
- Mileage 189,547 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
