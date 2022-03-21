Menu
2011 Ford F-150

261,713 KM

Details

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

261,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8951452
  • Stock #: T25522A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 261,713 KM

Vehicle Description

F-150 Super Cab XLT 5.0 4x4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

