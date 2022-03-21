$7,000+ tax & licensing
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2011 Ford F-150
2011 Ford F-150
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
261,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8951452
- Stock #: T25522A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 261,713 KM
Vehicle Description
F-150 Super Cab XLT 5.0 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8