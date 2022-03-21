2011 Ford F-150

$7,000 + taxes & licensing 2 6 1 , 7 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8951452

8951452 Stock #: T25522A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 261,713 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.