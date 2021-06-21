+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta $6,495 Plus Tax 1.6L 4 CYL VIN# 3FADP4FJ9BM150294 139,594 km, FWD, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, AUX & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call SI @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-250-0448 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
