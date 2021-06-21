Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

139,594 KM

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SES CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! SUNROOF!

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

139,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7423847
  • Stock #: BT1385
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM150294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,594 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Fiesta $6,495 Plus Tax 1.6L 4 CYL VIN# 3FADP4FJ9BM150294 139,594 km, FWD, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, AUX & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call SI @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-250-0448 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

