2011 Ford Flex
Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
248,484KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10510923
- Stock #: D31056
- VIN: 2FMHK6DC1BBD31056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Multipanel Vista Roof
Rear DVD Player
Premium Sony Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Folding Third Row Seats
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Mirror Caps
Chrome Door Handles
Heated Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
262hp/ 248lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
