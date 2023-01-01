Menu
2011 Ford Flex

248,484 KM

Details

$9,489

+ tax & licensing
$9,489

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2011 Ford Flex

2011 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

2011 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$9,489

+ taxes & licensing

248,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510923
  • Stock #: D31056
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DC1BBD31056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D31056
  • Mileage 248,484 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Multipanel Vista Roof
Rear DVD Player
Premium Sony Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Folding Third Row Seats
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Mirror Caps
Chrome Door Handles
Heated Mirrors
20" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
262hp/ 248lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

