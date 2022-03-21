$13,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2011 Ford Flex
Limited Parking Assist! Remote Start! Heated Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
- Listing ID: 8819189
- Stock #: BP1907
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT1BBD20123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Flex Limited $12,995 Plus Tax 3.5 L, 6 CYL, VIN#: 2FMHK6DT1BBD20123 151,029 Km, AWD, Leather, Heated Front & Back Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Rear Parking Assist, Remote Start, Seat Memory, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Foot Peddle Adjuster, Steering Wheel Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks/Seats, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....
Vehicle Features
