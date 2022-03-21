Menu
2011 Ford Flex

151,029 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Limited Parking Assist! Remote Start! Heated Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8819189
  Stock #: BP1907
  VIN: 2FMHK6DT1BBD20123

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 151,029 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Flex Limited $12,995 Plus Tax 3.5 L, 6 CYL, VIN#: 2FMHK6DT1BBD20123 151,029 Km, AWD, Leather, Heated Front & Back Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Rear Parking Assist, Remote Start, Seat Memory, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Foot Peddle Adjuster, Steering Wheel Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks/Seats, AUX & USB Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

