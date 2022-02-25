$14,495+ tax & licensing
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion
2.5L SEL, Leather, Sunroof, Only 43K
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
43,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8354049
- Stock #: 282649
- VIN: 3FAHP0JA5BR282649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
One owner from B.C. with only 43000k. Comes equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front air dam
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Dual Climate Controls
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Anti Start Theft
