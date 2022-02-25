Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

43,980 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

2.5L SEL, Leather, Sunroof, Only 43K

2011 Ford Fusion

2.5L SEL, Leather, Sunroof, Only 43K

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

43,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8354049
  • Stock #: 282649
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA5BR282649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 282649
  • Mileage 43,980 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner from B.C. with only 43000k. Comes equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front air dam
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Dual Climate Controls
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Anti Start Theft

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

