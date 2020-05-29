Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 5119556
  2. 5119556
  3. 5119556
  4. 5119556
  5. 5119556
  6. 5119556
  7. 5119556
  8. 5119556
  9. 5119556
  10. 5119556
  11. 5119556
  12. 5119556
  13. 5119556
  14. 5119556
  15. 5119556
  16. 5119556
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,365KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5119556
  • Stock #: P23230
  • VIN: 1FTKR4ED4BPA23230
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • cupholders
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Fixed rear window
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
  • Black door handles
  • Single-note horn
  • Manual day & night rearview mirror
  • Roll Stability Control
  • 115 amp alternator
  • Skid plates -inc: fuel tank
  • Bedrail & tailgate protectors
  • Black rugged textured vinyl floor covering
  • Side seat airbags
  • 2nd row fixed windows
  • 4-spoke black urethane steering wheel
  • Low series door trim panels
  • Quick-release tailgate -inc: large Ford badge
  • Front & rear stone guards
  • Pwr rack-and pinion steering
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (6) month subscription
  • Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*
  • 2.3L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE
  • P225/70R15 all-season OWL tires
  • Black manual "styled" mirrors
  • Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel
  • Front & rear std duty gas charged shock absorbers (REQ: 99D 2.3L I4 Engine)
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3 playback, clock, auxiliary input jack
  • 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts in front outboard positions -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
  • Black "bar style" grille insert -inc: black surround
  • Black front & rear back step bumpers -inc: matching lower valance
  • Black instrumentation -inc: black trim rings
  • Rally gauge cluster -inc: tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
  • 2.3L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: rear jump seats delete
  • 4.10 axle ratio w/non-limited slip rear axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2011 Ford Ranger XL
 168,365 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 200,337 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Larami...
 233,710 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory