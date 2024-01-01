$7,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Forest River Coachmen
Chaparral Lite 5TH WHEEL AS TRADE SPECIAL
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Used
CALL
VIN 5ZT3CLVB7BA304454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GL5680D
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Forest River Coachmen