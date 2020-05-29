Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Acadia

2011 GMC Acadia

Leather 7 Passenger, S.Roof SLT-1 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Acadia

Leather 7 Passenger, S.Roof SLT-1 AWD

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 5145926
  2. 5145926
  3. 5145926
  4. 5145926
  5. 5145926
  6. 5145926
  7. 5145926
  8. 5145926
  9. 5145926
  10. 5145926
  11. 5145926
  12. 5145926
  13. 5145926
  14. 5145926
  15. 5145926
  16. 5145926
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,940KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5145926
  • Stock #: 266757
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED9BJ266757
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Great Price!!! Call or text 306-280-5652 or come by 1633 Idylwyld Dr N in Saskatoon

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Subwoofer
  • Front air dam
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Power Trunk Lid
  • Second Row Sound Controls
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Telematics System
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Voice Activated Telephone
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
  • Remote Ignition
  • Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2009 GMC Sierra 1500...
 238,631 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 146,788 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Gulfstream Conq...
 36,000 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory