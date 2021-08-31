Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

100,894 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SLE 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, AUX & MORE

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

100,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7699552
  • Stock #: BP1478C
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE31BZ102746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE $18,995 Plus Tax

5.3 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1GTR2VE31BZ102746
100,894 km, 4X4, Cruise Control, Air, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

