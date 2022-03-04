Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

193,540 KM

Details Description Features

$21,923

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,923

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4X4 - CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4X4 - CREW CAB

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8552918
  2. 8552918
  3. 8552918
  4. 8552918
  5. 8552918
  6. 8552918
  7. 8552918
  8. 8552918
  9. 8552918
  10. 8552918
  11. 8552918
  12. 8552918
  13. 8552918
  14. 8552918
  15. 8552918
  16. 8552918
  17. 8552918
  18. 8552918
  19. 8552918
  20. 8552918
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,923

+ taxes & licensing

193,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552918
  • Stock #: 163865
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA6BG163865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 163865
  • Mileage 193,540 KM

Vehicle Description


4 Wheel Drive

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Manual Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilting Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Running Boards

Tonneau Cover

Box Liner

Traction and Stability Control

4.8L - 8 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

18" Alloy Wheels



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 193,540 KM
$21,923 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Toua...
 81,585 KM
$34,761 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R...
 117,850 KM
$21,405 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory