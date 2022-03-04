$21,923+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,923
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SL 4X4 - CREW CAB
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,923
+ taxes & licensing
193,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8552918
- Stock #: 163865
- VIN: 3GTP2UEA6BG163865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 163865
- Mileage 193,540 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Wheel Drive
Auxiliary Input
CD Player
Manual Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilting Steering Column
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Running Boards
Tonneau Cover
Box Liner
Traction and Stability Control
4.8L - 8 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
18" Alloy Wheels
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1