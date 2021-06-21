2011 GMC Sierra 3500

$1,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 4 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7417397

7417397 Stock #: BP1326

BP1326 VIN: 1GT422CG7BF204519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BP1326

Mileage 253,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.