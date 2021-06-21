Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 3500

253,449 KM

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BRAND NEW TIRES & MOREH

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BRAND NEW TIRES & MOREH

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

253,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7417397
  • Stock #: BP1326
  • VIN: 1GT422CG7BF204519

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1326
  • Mileage 253,449 KM

2011 GMC Sierra 3500 HD $18,995 Plus Tax

6.0 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1GT422CG7BF204519
253,449 km, 4X4, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, AUX, CD, 6.6 Ft Box, Brand New Tires & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!............

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

