2011 GMC Sierra 3500 HD $18,995 Plus Tax
6.0 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1GT422CG7BF204519
253,449 km, 4X4, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, AUX, CD, 6.6 Ft Box, Brand New Tires & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3