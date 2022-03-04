Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Terrain

120,661 KM

Details Description Features

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

120,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8539355
  • Stock #: 4300C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2011 GMC Terrain SLTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Terrain SLT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Black, Leather, 4 Pin Harness Connector, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD-ROM/MP3 Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Trailer Towing Package.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC SLT Terrain 3.0L V6 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp generator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2021 Nissan Sentra S...
 20,752 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX A-Spe...
 32,585 KM
$53,400 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 109,618 KM
$24,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory