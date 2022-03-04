$16,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2011 GMC Terrain
SLT - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$16,400
- Listing ID: 8539355
- Stock #: 4300C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2011 GMC Terrain SLTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Terrain SLT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Black, Leather, 4 Pin Harness Connector, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD-ROM/MP3 Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Trailer Towing Package.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC SLT Terrain 3.0L V6 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Vehicle Features
