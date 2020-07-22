Menu
2011 Honda Accord

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,306

+ tax & licensing
$8,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$8,306

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5657232
  Stock #: 004536
  VIN: 1HGCS1B86BA004536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Coupe has a CLEAN TITLE plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and a sleek color combination of Polished Metal Metallic exterior with a sharp Black interior is a big plus.You can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof whereas the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, whats more is the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level while the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music.The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection, meanwhile the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads whereas the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings.The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot while the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is a mus... Read the full description on our Website at: www.306deal.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: www.306deal.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

