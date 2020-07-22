2011 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
This Coupe has a CLEAN TITLE plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and a sleek color combination of Polished Metal Metallic exterior with a sharp Black interior is a big plus.You can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof whereas the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, whats more is the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level while the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music.The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection, meanwhile the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads whereas the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings.The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot while the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is a mus... Read the full description on our Website at: www.306deal.ca
