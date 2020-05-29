Menu
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof, Winter Tire Pkg

2011 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof, Winter Tire Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  127,780KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5170991
  Stock #: 2798B
  VIN: 5J6RE3H5XBL802772
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2011 Honda CR-V EX *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, CR-V EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Honda EX CR-V 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

