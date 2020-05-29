+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! *2011 Honda CR-V EX *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, CR-V EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Honda EX CR-V 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1