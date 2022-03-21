Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

180,530 KM

$13,284

+ tax & licensing
$13,284

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,284

+ taxes & licensing

180,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692790
  • Stock #: 298139
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC2BU298139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,530 KM

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Front Windshield Wipers

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

17" Alloy Wheels

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2017 GMC Terrain SLT...

 144,160 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
 77,615 KM
$32,392 + tax & lic
 60,545 KM
$23,378 + tax & lic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

