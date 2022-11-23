2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 4 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9378613

9378613 Stock #: T4922A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 274,413 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Temporary spare tire 18" aluminum wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors P265/60R18 on/off road BSW tires 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC 3.09 axle ratio Requires Subscription BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD) 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 115V aux pwr outlet 180-amp alternator 18" aluminum wheels 506-watt amp (8) speakers subwoofer dual zone automatic air conditioning cargo compartment co... LOW BEAM DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.