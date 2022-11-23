$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
274,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9378613
- Stock #: T4922A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 274,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee Laredo 3.6 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
18" aluminum wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Folding Mirrors
P265/60R18 on/off road BSW tires
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
3.09 axle ratio
Requires Subscription
BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 115V aux pwr outlet 180-amp alternator 18" aluminum wheels 506-watt amp (8) speakers subwoofer dual zone automatic air conditioning cargo compartment co...
LOW BEAM DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
