2011 Jeep Wrangler

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4x4
Touchscreen Kenwood Infotainment
Bluetooth Streaming
Air Conditioning
Tilting and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Removable Hardtop Roof
Traction and Stability Control
3.8L V6
17 Inch Alloy Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
