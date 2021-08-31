2011 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,774 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 8 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7984977

7984977 Stock #: 555664

555664 VIN: 1J4AA2D11BL555664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 151,812 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

