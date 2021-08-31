Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

151,812 KM

$17,774

+ tax & licensing
$17,774

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - KENWOOD TOUCHSCREEN

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - KENWOOD TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,774

+ taxes & licensing

151,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7984977
  Stock #: 555664
  VIN: 1J4AA2D11BL555664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 151,812 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4

Touchscreen Kenwood Infotainment

Bluetooth Streaming

Air Conditioning

Tilting and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Fog Lights

Running Boards

Removable Hardtop Roof

Traction and Stability Control

3.8L V6

17 Inch Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

