Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Rondo

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Rondo

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 6280713
  2. 6280713
  3. 6280713
  4. 6280713
  5. 6280713
  6. 6280713
  7. 6280713
  8. 6280713
  9. 6280713
  10. 6280713
  11. 6280713
  12. 6280713
  13. 6280713
  14. 6280713
  15. 6280713
  16. 6280713
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6280713
  • Stock #: BP1059
  • VIN: KNAHH8C85B7361081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Rondo EX,
85K, Loaded, Leather, Heated seats, Air , Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, CD, Bluetooth, Sunroof.
$7995 + Tax
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance!
Call Dave @ 306-242-1777
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know you!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 115,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Dakota Sp...
 125,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 109,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory