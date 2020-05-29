+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento LX*Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sorento LX, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Gray, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/Single Disc In Dash CD/MP3, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Kia LX Sorento 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.*Reviews:* Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1