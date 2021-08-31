Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

144,455 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

2011 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

144,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747983
  • Stock #: BP1449
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA28BG075949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,455 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Sorento EX AWD $12,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L 6 CYL VIN# 5XYKUDA28BG075949
144,455 km, AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Air, AUX & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

