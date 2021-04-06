2011 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
+ taxes & licensing
This Lexus RX 350 has a powerful Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. LIGHT GREY, SEAT TRIM -inc: espresso birds-eye maple wood interior trim, Warnings -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, low washer fluid, front seat belt warning, Vehicle stability control (VSC).*Drive Your Lexus RX 350 in Luxury with These Packages*Traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust system, Smart key system, Silver painted roof rails, Side & under cargo area storage compartments, Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna, Roof-mounted spoiler, Retained accessory pwr, Rear window defroster w/auto-off timer, Rear seat side airbags, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear bumper protector.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Lexus RX 350!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3