2011 Lexus RX 350

124,039 KM

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

124,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6884196
  • Stock #: E8023A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,039 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lexus RX 350 has a powerful Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. LIGHT GREY, SEAT TRIM -inc: espresso birds-eye maple wood interior trim, Warnings -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, low washer fluid, front seat belt warning, Vehicle stability control (VSC).*Drive Your Lexus RX 350 in Luxury with These Packages*Traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire, Stainless steel exhaust system, Smart key system, Silver painted roof rails, Side & under cargo area storage compartments, Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna, Roof-mounted spoiler, Retained accessory pwr, Rear window defroster w/auto-off timer, Rear seat side airbags, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear privacy glass, Rear bumper protector.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Lexus RX 350!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
LIGHT GREY SEAT TRIM -inc: espresso birds-eye maple wood interior trim

Email Dodge City Auto

