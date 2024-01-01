$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,792KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1UF6B1414207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 125,792 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2011 MAZDA 3 I SPORT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 125,792 KM JM1BL1UF6B1414207
NO ACCIDENTS!
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
5 PASSENGER
**Affordable and Reliable: 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Find exceptional value with the 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport, available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. This vehicle, offered in as-traded condition, features a sleek black exterior and a well-maintained grey interior. With only 125,792 kilometers and a clean accident-free history, this Mazda 3 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability and style.
**Key Features:**
- **Low Kilometers:** With just 125,792 kilometres, this Mazda 3 i Sport promises reliability and longevity, perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.
- **As-Traded Condition:** This vehicle is available as-traded, providing an opportunity for buyers to acquire a quality car at a competitive price.
- **Black Exterior:** The classic black exterior enhances the vehicle's sporty appearance and timeless appeal.
- **Grey Interior:** Enjoy a comfortable ride with the well-maintained grey interior, offering a clean and pleasant cabin environment.
- **Accident-Free:** Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has a clean Carfax, indicating no reported accidents.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** We offer flexible in-house financing options, making it easier for you to own this Mazda 3.
Customized Financing:** Our team provides tailored financing solutions to fit your budget and financial needs, ensuring a smooth buying experience.
New to Canada Program:** For newcomers, our New to Canada program helps you establish credit and secure a reliable vehicle without hassle.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing your new Mazda 3 right to your doorstep.
#Mazda3Sport #AffordableCars #LowKilometers #BlackExterior #GreyInterior #AccidentFree #AsTraded #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Explore the 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport at North Point Auto Sales today. This vehicle offers a perfect blend of economy, reliability, and style, ideal for first-time buyers, students, or anyone looking for a dependable daily driver. Don't miss this chance to own a quality car at a great price!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT2553
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
NO ACCIDENTS!
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
5 PASSENGER
**Affordable and Reliable: 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Find exceptional value with the 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport, available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. This vehicle, offered in as-traded condition, features a sleek black exterior and a well-maintained grey interior. With only 125,792 kilometers and a clean accident-free history, this Mazda 3 is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability and style.
**Key Features:**
- **Low Kilometers:** With just 125,792 kilometres, this Mazda 3 i Sport promises reliability and longevity, perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.
- **As-Traded Condition:** This vehicle is available as-traded, providing an opportunity for buyers to acquire a quality car at a competitive price.
- **Black Exterior:** The classic black exterior enhances the vehicle's sporty appearance and timeless appeal.
- **Grey Interior:** Enjoy a comfortable ride with the well-maintained grey interior, offering a clean and pleasant cabin environment.
- **Accident-Free:** Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has a clean Carfax, indicating no reported accidents.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** We offer flexible in-house financing options, making it easier for you to own this Mazda 3.
Customized Financing:** Our team provides tailored financing solutions to fit your budget and financial needs, ensuring a smooth buying experience.
New to Canada Program:** For newcomers, our New to Canada program helps you establish credit and secure a reliable vehicle without hassle.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing your new Mazda 3 right to your doorstep.
#Mazda3Sport #AffordableCars #LowKilometers #BlackExterior #GreyInterior #AccidentFree #AsTraded #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Explore the 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport at North Point Auto Sales today. This vehicle offers a perfect blend of economy, reliability, and style, ideal for first-time buyers, students, or anyone looking for a dependable daily driver. Don't miss this chance to own a quality car at a great price!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT2553
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 169,340 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks S 156,373 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 103,511 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2011 Mazda MAZDA3