Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

118,685 KM

Details Description Features

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Ralliart - AWD, Auto, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Ralliart - AWD, Auto, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6057327
  2. 6057327
  3. 6057327
  4. 6057327
Contact Seller

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

118,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6057327
  • Stock #: 20-708A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2011 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliartFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Lancer Ralliart, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC 16V MIVEC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Red, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Lancer Ralliart has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mitsubishi Ralliart Lancer 2.0L DOHC 16V MIVEC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,033 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 40,824 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,792 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory