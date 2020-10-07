+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
Recent Arrival!2011 Mitsubishi Lancer RalliartFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Lancer Ralliart, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC 16V MIVEC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Red, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 140W AM/FM CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Lancer Ralliart has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Mitsubishi Ralliart Lancer 2.0L DOHC 16V MIVEC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual.
