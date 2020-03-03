2011 Nissan Rogue

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Roof Rails
- Halogen Headlights
- P225/55R18 all-season tires
- Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Seating
- LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
- Convenience
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front door map pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- dual front/rear cupholders
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Independent strut front suspension
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
- Colour-keyed grille
- Power Options
- Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors
- Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto up/down
- Additional Features
- Tonneau Cover
- Navigation System
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- 4-Wheel ABS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Energy absorbing steering column
- UV-reducing solar glass
- Side door guard beams
- Hood buckling creases
- Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
- (2) 12-volt pwr outlets
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system
- Front/rear passenger assist grips
- Leather-wrapped shifter
- Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
- Chrome license plate finisher
- 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
- Energy absorbing bumpers
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors
- Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof
- Driver/front passenger seatback pocket
- Automatic climate control w/micro filter
- (2) retractable hooks
- Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist
- Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Intuitive all wheel drive
- Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder
- Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder
- 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
- Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
- Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer
- Trailer pre-wiring
- Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints, fold down passenger seat
- Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light, mood lighting
- Bose AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (8) speakers, radio data system, speed sensitive volume, iPod input, XM satellite radio
