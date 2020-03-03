Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

SL

2011 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,361KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817370
  • Stock #: M71778
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV6BW271778
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Roof Rails
  • Halogen Headlights
  • P225/55R18 all-season tires
  • Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front door map pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • dual front/rear cupholders
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Trim
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
  • Colour-keyed grille
Power Options
  • Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto up/down
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Navigation System
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • UV-reducing solar glass
  • Side door guard beams
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
  • (2) 12-volt pwr outlets
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Front/rear passenger assist grips
  • Leather-wrapped shifter
  • Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
  • Chrome license plate finisher
  • 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
  • Energy absorbing bumpers
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors
  • Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof
  • Driver/front passenger seatback pocket
  • Automatic climate control w/micro filter
  • (2) retractable hooks
  • Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • Intuitive all wheel drive
  • Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder
  • 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
  • Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
  • Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer
  • Trailer pre-wiring
  • Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints, fold down passenger seat
  • Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light, mood lighting
  • Bose AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (8) speakers, radio data system, speed sensitive volume, iPod input, XM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

