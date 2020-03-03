2011 Nissan Rogue

Safety Fog Lights

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel vented disc brakes

Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Roof Rails

Halogen Headlights

P225/55R18 all-season tires

Full size spare tire w/alloy wheel Windows rear window defogger Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM

60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front door map pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

dual front/rear cupholders Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension

Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers

Colour-keyed grille Power Options Colour-keyed heated folding pwr mirrors

Pwr windows -inc: driver 1-touch auto up/down

Additional Features Tonneau Cover

Navigation System

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

4-Wheel ABS

SPLASH GUARDS

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Energy absorbing steering column

UV-reducing solar glass

Side door guard beams

Hood buckling creases

Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags

(2) 12-volt pwr outlets

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Front/rear passenger assist grips

Leather-wrapped shifter

Intermittent/continuous rear wiper

Chrome license plate finisher

18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels

Energy absorbing bumpers

Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensors

Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof

Driver/front passenger seatback pocket

Automatic climate control w/micro filter

(2) retractable hooks

Electronic brake force distribution -inc: brake assist

Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover sensor

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Intuitive all wheel drive

Centre console -inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder

Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder

3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners

Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering

Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp gauge, digital clock, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, trip computer, outside temp display, trip odometer

Trailer pre-wiring

Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints, fold down passenger seat

Illumination -inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light, glove compartment light, ignition key light, mood lighting

Bose AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (8) speakers, radio data system, speed sensitive volume, iPod input, XM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.