Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie Longhorn Edition, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.7L/345

2011 RAM 1500

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Edition

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rugged Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie Longhorn Edition, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
3.92 Axle Ratio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
WHITE GOLD
RUGGED BROWN PEARL
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory integrated turn signals courtesy lamps
MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) SIRIUS travel link (subscription required)
26K LARAMIE LONGHORN EDITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/BARK BROWN LAZER ETCHED LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Jeep Cherokee 42,610 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Charger SXT 109,552 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 RAM 1500 SLT 171,000 KM $16,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500