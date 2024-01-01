$25,000+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn Edition
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rugged Brown Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie Longhorn Edition, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
3.92 Axle Ratio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
WHITE GOLD
RUGGED BROWN PEARL
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory integrated turn signals courtesy lamps
MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) SIRIUS travel link (subscription required)
26K LARAMIE LONGHORN EDITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/BARK BROWN LAZER ETCHED LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
2011 RAM 1500