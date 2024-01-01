Menu
2011 RAM 1500

214,196 KM

$CALL

Laramie

Laramie

12018538

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,196KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT2BS699918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
LIGHT GRAYSTONE PEARL
(32) GALLON FUEL TANK
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats floor-mounted shifter urethane shift knob
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory integrated turn signals courtesy lamps
TWO-TONE LOWER PAINT
MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS traffic (subscription required) SIRIUS travel link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2011 RAM 1500