Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

212,866 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12612643

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12612643
  2. 12612643
  3. 12612643
  4. 12612643
  5. 12612643
  6. 12612643
  7. 12612643
  8. 12612643
  9. 12612643
  10. 12612643
  11. 12612643
  12. 12612643
  13. 12612643
  14. 12612643
  15. 12612643
  16. 12612643
  17. 12612643
  18. 12612643
  19. 12612643
  20. 12612643
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,866KM
VIN 1D7RV1GT7BS675694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P75694
  • Mileage 212,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD 243,075 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD 212,866 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD 215,896 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2011 RAM 1500