2011 RAM 1500

281,412 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
SLT-4WD,V8, Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

281,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8127004
  • Stock #: F8416A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 281,412 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer, Parksense rear park assist system, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system, security alarm system.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks, front suspension skid plate, transfer case skid plate shield, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals, ashtray lamp, glove box lamp, underhood lamp, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted audio controls, DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, pwr lumbar, centre seat storage cushion, 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat, fold-flat load floor storage, 115V aux pwr outlet, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps, turn signals, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD).*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you like the rugged image of a tough-as-nails working truck, but not the harsh ride or crude interior that accompanies it, check out the 2011 Ram 1500. Its "big-rig" inspired styling is mighty impressive, as is its available Hemi V8 engine.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system
26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
20" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P275/60R20 all season BSW tires locking lug nuts full-size restricted use spare tire
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage 115V aux pwr outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

