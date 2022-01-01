2011 RAM 1500

$14,800 + taxes & licensing 2 8 1 , 4 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8127004

Stock #: F8416A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 281,412 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires Conventional Spare Tire REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system 26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals 20" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P275/60R20 all season BSW tires locking lug nuts full-size restricted use spare tire Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani... DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage 115V aux pwr outlet

