2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer, Parksense rear park assist system, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system, security alarm system.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks, front suspension skid plate, transfer case skid plate shield, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals, ashtray lamp, glove box lamp, underhood lamp, rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, auto-dimming rearview mirror, sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted audio controls, DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, pwr lumbar, centre seat storage cushion, 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat, fold-flat load floor storage, 115V aux pwr outlet, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps, turn signals, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD).*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you like the rugged image of a tough-as-nails working truck, but not the harsh ride or crude interior that accompanies it, check out the 2011 Ram 1500. Its "big-rig" inspired styling is mighty impressive, as is its available Hemi V8 engine.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
