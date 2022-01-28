Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

283,762 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB 4 X 4...... GREAT SHAPE!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB 4 X 4...... GREAT SHAPE!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 8163874
  2. 8163874
  3. 8163874
  4. 8163874
  5. 8163874
  6. 8163874
  7. 8163874
  8. 8163874
  9. 8163874
  10. 8163874
  11. 8163874
  12. 8163874
  13. 8163874
  14. 8163874
  15. 8163874
  16. 8163874
  17. 8163874
  18. 8163874
  19. 8163874
  20. 8163874
  21. 8163874
  22. 8163874
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

283,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8163874
  • Stock #: P13782
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT9BS513782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P13782
  • Mileage 283,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2012 Ford F-150 LARI...
 265,190 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac SRX V6...
 181,615 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 283,762 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory