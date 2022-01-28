$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2011 RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500
LARAMIE CREW CAB 4 X 4...... GREAT SHAPE!
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
283,762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163874
- Stock #: P13782
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT9BS513782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P13782
- Mileage 283,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1