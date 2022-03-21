$11,800+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2011 RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
297,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8791175
- Stock #: 99665A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 297,223 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
LT275/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rearview mirror
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...
26T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 121 litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3