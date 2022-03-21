2011 RAM 1500

$11,800 + taxes & licensing 2 9 7 , 2 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791175

8791175 Stock #: 99665A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 297,223 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps Conventional Spare Tire REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl 17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case MINERAL GRAY METALLIC LT275/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES (STD) UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Parksense rear park assist system MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rearview mirror BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani... 26T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 121 litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.