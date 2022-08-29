$17,800+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
ST- 4WD, V8 Hemi, Bluetooth
$17,800
- Listing ID: 9219064
- Stock #: F8260A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,210 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. l.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, 5-speed auto trans , ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service, speed control, carpeted floor covering, front/rear floor mats, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service, P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT WHITE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle, electronic shift-on-demand transfer case.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
