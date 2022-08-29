Menu
2011 RAM 1500

99,210 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

ST- 4WD, V8 Hemi, Bluetooth

2011 RAM 1500

ST- 4WD, V8 Hemi, Bluetooth

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

99,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9219064
  Stock #: F8260A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,210 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. l.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, 5-speed auto trans , ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service, speed control, carpeted floor covering, front/rear floor mats, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service, P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT WHITE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle, electronic shift-on-demand transfer case.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Carpeted floor covering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service speed control carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat front/rear floor mats speed control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

