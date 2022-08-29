2011 RAM 1500

$17,800 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9219064

Stock #: F8260A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 99,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Carpeted floor covering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS 26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 5-speed auto trans 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 bench seat SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service speed control carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat front/rear floor mats speed control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.