2011 RAM 2500

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
SLT - Tow Hooks, Keyless Entry, Winter Grille Cover

264,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9449646
  • Stock #: F9105B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 boasts a Diesel I6 6.7L/409 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*3.73 AXLE RATIO, DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 115V aux power outlet front 40/20/40 split bench seat front centre seat cushion storage power 10-way driver seat power lumbar adjust rear 60/40 split folding seat, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield, 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans, MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tip start, 17" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS, MONOTONE PAINT, LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES, 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.50 rear axle 730-amp maintenance-free battery, Cummins turbo diesel badge, current generation engine controller, diesel exhaust, brake electronically controlled throttle, front bumper, sight shields 9600# GVWR tow hooks, Front Winter Grille Cover, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Conventional Spare Tire, Satellite Radio, Sliding Rear Window, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Four Wheel Drive, Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, Power Windows, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Front Head Air Bag, Cloth Seats, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Chrome Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Floor Mats, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Keyless Entry, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Monotone Paint
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
17" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Requires Subscription
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.50 rear axle 730-amp maintenance-free battery Cummins turbo diesel badge current generation engine controller diesel exhaust brake electronically controlled throttle front bumper sight shields 9600# ...
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tip start
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet front 40/20/40 split bench seat front centre seat cushion storage pwr 10-way driver seat pwr lumbar adjust rear 60/40 split folding seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

