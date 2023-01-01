2011 RAM 2500

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 2 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449646

9449646 Stock #: F9105B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Monotone Paint Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans MINERAL GRAY METALLIC LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES 17" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS Requires Subscription 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.50 rear axle 730-amp maintenance-free battery Cummins turbo diesel badge current generation engine controller diesel exhaust brake electronically controlled throttle front bumper sight shields 9600# ... 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tip start DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet front 40/20/40 split bench seat front centre seat cushion storage pwr 10-way driver seat pwr lumbar adjust rear 60/40 split folding seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.