2011 RAM 2500
SLT - Tow Hooks, Keyless Entry, Winter Grille Cover
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9449646
- Stock #: F9105B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 2500 boasts a Diesel I6 6.7L/409 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*3.73 AXLE RATIO, DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 115V aux power outlet front 40/20/40 split bench seat front centre seat cushion storage power 10-way driver seat power lumbar adjust rear 60/40 split folding seat, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield, 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans, MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tip start, 17" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS, MONOTONE PAINT, LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES, 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.50 rear axle 730-amp maintenance-free battery, Cummins turbo diesel badge, current generation engine controller, diesel exhaust, brake electronically controlled throttle, front bumper, sight shields 9600# GVWR tow hooks, Front Winter Grille Cover, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Conventional Spare Tire, Satellite Radio, Sliding Rear Window, Power Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Four Wheel Drive, Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, Power Windows, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Windows, Front Head Air Bag, Cloth Seats, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Chrome Wheels, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Floor Mats, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Keyless Entry, Requires Subscription, Immobilizer*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
