Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 3500

315,257 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

315,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8494310
  • Stock #: 99659A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rugged Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Dark Brown Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 315,257 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Mega Cab 160.5" Laramie Longhorn, 6-Speed Automatic, Diesel I6 6.7L/409

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pwr sunroof
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
WHITE GOLD
RUGGED BROWN PEARL
DUAL REAR WHEELS (STD)
LT235/80R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
2FK LARAMIE LONGHORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM -inc: 7" LCD video screen DVD player w/aux audio/video input jacks (2) multi-channel wireless headphones remote
17" X 8.0" PREMIUM ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/DARK BROWN INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: aux trans oil cooler tip start (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 130,860 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 113,790 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 NIGHT
 114,257 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory