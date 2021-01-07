+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STiFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Impreza WRX STi, 4D Sedan, 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V, Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Silver, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Rally Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Advanced Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Subaru WRX STi Impreza 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1