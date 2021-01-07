Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

136,311 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI - AWD

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI - AWD

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612185
  • Stock #: 20-625B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spark Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Anthracite Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,311 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STiFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Impreza WRX STi, 4D Sedan, 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V, Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual, AWD, Silver, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Rally Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Advanced Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Subaru WRX STi Impreza 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

