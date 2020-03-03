Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4814772
  2. 4814772
  3. 4814772
  4. 4814772
  5. 4814772
  6. 4814772
  7. 4814772
  8. 4814772
  9. 4814772
  10. 4814772
  11. 4814772
  12. 4814772
  13. 4814772
  14. 4814772
  15. 4814772
  16. 4814772
  17. 4814772
  18. 4814772
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,847KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4814772
  • Stock #: P15147
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV7BW115147
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front centre console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr steering
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • High solar energy absorbing glass
  • Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
  • Roof rails & crossbars
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Dark silver brushed metallic trim
  • Anchor points for child seats
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
  • Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
  • Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 209,492 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 285,789 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 262,412 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message