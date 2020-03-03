2011 Toyota RAV4

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Front & rear cup holders
- Door Map Pockets
- Front centre console box
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- 12V aux pwr outlet
- Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Transmission oil cooler
- Power Options
-
- Retained accessory pwr
- Electric pwr steering
- Suspension
-
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
-
- 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
- Safety
-
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
- Additional Features
-
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Overhead sunglass storage
- 4-wheel drive
- Map lamps
- Rear door child safety locks
- Front & rear splash guards
- Coat hooks
- Illuminated ignition key bezel
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
- Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
- Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
- Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
- Upper & lower glove boxes
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
- Front seat-back pockets
- Front seat mounted side airbags
- High solar energy absorbing glass
- Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
- Roof rails & crossbars
- Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
- Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- Dark silver brushed metallic trim
- Anchor points for child seats
- Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
- Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
- Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
- Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
- HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
- Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.