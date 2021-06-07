Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

96,970 KM

Details Description Features

$16,722

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Sport AWD - LEATHER - LOW KM

2011 Toyota RAV4

Sport AWD - LEATHER - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$16,722

+ taxes & licensing

96,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7333463
  Stock #: 091402
  VIN: 2T3RF4DV9BW091402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,970 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE



AWD w/ Locking 4WD

Leather Seats w/ Heated Front Seats and Power Lumbar

Reverse Camera

2.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Moonroof

18" Alloy Wheels

Satellite Radio

CD Player w/ Auxiliary Input

Remote Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

