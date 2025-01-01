Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><b><span>Accident Free! - Double Cab - 6.5-ft. Cargo Bed</span><span><br></span></b><span><br></span><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- 4x4</span><br><span>- TRD Off-Road Package!</span><br><span>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors</span><br><span>- Adjustable Headlamp Leveling System</span><br><span>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer</span><br><span>- Dual-Zone Climate Control</span><br><span>- UBS & AUX Input Jacks</span><br><span>- Bluetooth Capability</span><br><span>- XM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- Power-Sliding Rear Window</span><br><span>- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat</span><br><span>- Heated Power-Adjustable Sideview Mirrors</span><br><span>- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Digital Compass</span><br><span>- Integrated Garage Door Opener</span><br><span>- Fog Lamps</span><br><span>- Bed Liner</span><br><span>- Heavy-Duty Tow Hitch Receiver</span><br><span>- Bed Rail System & Tie-Down Cleats</span><br><span>- 5.7L i-FORCE 8-Cylinder Engine (381 HP & 401 lb-ft. torque)<br><br></span><span><span>Exterior Colour:</span> Pyrite Mica<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Sand Beige Premium Fabric<span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://fifthwheelst.com/documents/toyota/2011-tundra-brochure.pdf target=_blank><span>https://fifthwheelst.com/documents/toyota/2011-tundra-brochure.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><span></span></span></div>

2011 Toyota Tundra

210,594 KM

Details Description Features

$17,485

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5 - TRD - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - DOUBLE CAB

Watch This Vehicle
12623025

2011 Toyota Tundra

SR5 - TRD - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - DOUBLE CAB

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$17,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,594KM
VIN 5TFUY5F19BX179978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 179978
  • Mileage 210,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! - Double Cab - 6.5-ft. Cargo Bed

Key Features:

- 4x4
- TRD Off-Road Package!
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Adjustable Headlamp Leveling System
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- UBS & AUX Input Jacks
- Bluetooth Capability
- XM Satellite Radio
- Power-Sliding Rear Window
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Heated Power-Adjustable Sideview Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Digital Compass
- Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- Bed Liner
- Heavy-Duty Tow Hitch Receiver
- Bed Rail System & Tie-Down Cleats
- 5.7L i-FORCE 8-Cylinder Engine (381 HP & 401 lb-ft. torque)

Exterior Colour: Pyrite Mica
Interior Colour: Sand Beige Premium Fabric

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://fifthwheelst.com/documents/toyota/2011-tundra-brochure.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite - 4x4 - LOW KMS - SUN AND SOUND PKG - WIRELESS CHARGING for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite - 4x4 - LOW KMS - SUN AND SOUND PKG - WIRELESS CHARGING 45,282 KM $33,389 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - HEATED STEERING WHEEL 87,075 KM $29,471 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE - 4WD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - 201A - LEATHER PLUS PKG for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Escape SE - 4WD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - 201A - LEATHER PLUS PKG 83,885 KM $21,315 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,485

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2011 Toyota Tundra