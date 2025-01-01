$17,485+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - TRD - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - DOUBLE CAB
2011 Toyota Tundra
SR5 - TRD - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - DOUBLE CAB
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$17,485
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,594KM
VIN 5TFUY5F19BX179978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 179978
- Mileage 210,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Double Cab - 6.5-ft. Cargo Bed
Key Features:
- 4x4
- TRD Off-Road Package!
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Adjustable Headlamp Leveling System
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- UBS & AUX Input Jacks
- Bluetooth Capability
- XM Satellite Radio
- Power-Sliding Rear Window
- 8-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Heated Power-Adjustable Sideview Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Digital Compass
- Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- Bed Liner
- Heavy-Duty Tow Hitch Receiver
- Bed Rail System & Tie-Down Cleats
- 5.7L i-FORCE 8-Cylinder Engine (381 HP & 401 lb-ft. torque)
Exterior Colour: Pyrite Mica
Interior Colour: Sand Beige Premium Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://fifthwheelst.com/documents/toyota/2011-tundra-brochure.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
