Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Venza

165,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,831

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,831

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD - LEATHER SEATS - REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD - LEATHER SEATS - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8692781
  2. 8692781
  3. 8692781
  4. 8692781
  5. 8692781
  6. 8692781
  7. 8692781
  8. 8692781
  9. 8692781
  10. 8692781
  11. 8692781
  12. 8692781
  13. 8692781
  14. 8692781
  15. 8692781
  16. 8692781
  17. 8692781
  18. 8692781
  19. 8692781
  20. 8692781
  21. 8692781
  22. 8692781
  23. 8692781
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,831

+ taxes & licensing

165,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692781
  • Stock #: 058944
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB1BU058944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,550 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Liftgate

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

20" Chrome Wheels

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 GMC Terrain SLT...
 144,160 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 77,615 KM
$32,392 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX LO...
 60,545 KM
$23,378 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory