2011 Volkswagen Golf

169,035 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Trendline

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Trendline

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

169,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8020332
  • Stock #: BP1601
  • VIN: WVWAA7AJ6BWO91390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 169,035 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Volkswagen Golf $7,495 Plus Tax
2.5 L, 5 CYL VIN# WVWAA7AJ6BWO91390
169035 km, 5 Speed Manual, Heated front Seats, Cruise Control, Power Locks/ Windows, Air, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

