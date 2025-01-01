Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

211,607 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Watch This Vehicle
12622251

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12622251
  2. 12622251
  3. 12622251
  4. 12622251
  5. 12622251
  6. 12622251
  7. 12622251
  8. 12622251
  9. 12622251
  10. 12622251
  11. 12622251
  12. 12622251
  13. 12622251
  14. 12622251
  15. 12622251
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,607KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0BM073613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 211,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Dodge Journey SXT 192,303 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 211,607 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 78K for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ONLY 78K 78,655 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2011 Volkswagen Jetta