2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Equippd with winter tires on this 2011 VW Jetta with a 4 cylinder, automatic, air, power windows, locks and more. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 or just come by 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
full size spare tire
Locking Differential
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

