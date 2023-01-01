Menu
2012 Audi Q5

142,268 KM

$18,575

+ tax & licensing
$18,575

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

2.0 quattro Premium Plus - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - PANO MOONROOF

2012 Audi Q5

2.0 quattro Premium Plus - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - PANO MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$18,575

+ taxes & licensing

142,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830312
  • Stock #: 041366
  • VIN: WA1LFAFP5CA041366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 041366
  • Mileage 142,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package:


Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control
Colour Driver Information System
HD Radio Technology
Parking System with Front and Rear Parking Sensors




Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
18" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
211hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

