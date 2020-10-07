Menu
2012 Buick Verano

99,000 KM

$10,497

+ tax & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

4DR SDN W-1SD

2012 Buick Verano

4DR SDN W-1SD

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6024906
  • Stock #: FT1083
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK1C4173461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FT1083
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Buick Verano Great, low mileage sedan! Only 99,000km. Features: Command Start, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Multimedia Screen, Steering Wheel Controls, and more! Comes mechanically inspected, with a CarFax report to ensure you are getting a great vehicle. 30 Day/1,000km Powertrain Limited Warranty. All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST. Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/ We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today! Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leatherette Interior

