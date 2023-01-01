$18,324+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,324
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2012 Cadillac SRX
2012 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection AWD - BOSE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,324
+ taxes & licensing
127,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9456988
- Stock #: 501116
- VIN: 3GYFNDE36CS501116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ultraview Sunroof
Bose Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Roof Rails
Smart Access Doors
20" Chrome Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
308hp/ 265lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1