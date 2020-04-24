Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco - Remote Start, Bluetooth, New Tires, Alloys

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco - Remote Start, Bluetooth, New Tires, Alloys

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,191KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914552
  • Stock #: 2654B
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SC7C7108832
Exterior Colour
Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2012 Chevrolet Cruze ECO Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze ECO, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed, FWD, Red, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Winter Tires (Rubber Only), Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Connectivity Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port, XM Satellite Radio.*This Cruze ECO has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet ECO Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed.*Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

