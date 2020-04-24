715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival! *2012 Chevrolet Cruze ECO Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze ECO, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed, FWD, Red, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Winter Tires (Rubber Only), Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Connectivity Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port, XM Satellite Radio.*This Cruze ECO has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet ECO Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed.*Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
